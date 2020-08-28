Lukashenko agreed with Putin to engage joint group of forces in case of threat from West
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he has agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to engage a joint group of forces in the event of the emergence of a military threat on the western border of Belarus.
"He [Putin] and I have agreed. We will deal with this problem. But if they make a move abroad, we should engage the joint group of forces, whose core is the Belarusian army. The Russians are due to support and follow us," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.