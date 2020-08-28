Facts

11:53 28.08.2020

Election process in Belarus had significant defects, didn't meet general standards – Kuleba

The complex election process in Belarus, taking into account all its stages, had significant shortcomings and did not meet the general standards adopted in this area, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"This phrase about the recognition of the election results has already turned into some kind of fetish, although the issue is not only in a result of the election. The election result is the figures announced to us by the Central Election Commission. The question is much broader. Therefore, the question should be raised much broader. The question is how the elections were prepared, whether all candidates had equal access to campaigning opportunities, access to the media, whether there were independent media outlets that represented different points of view, how the voting took place. Therefore, the question must be posed much broader. And our position is very clear, it was expressed by the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a separate statement, and the fact of joining the EU statement. We believe that the election process in a complex way, as I said, taking into account all its stages, had significant shortcomings and did not meet the general standards adopted in this area," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Friday.

He added that this is why Ukraine supports the idea that "honestly and fairly organized new elections could answer many key questions in Belarus."

Tags: #kuleba #belarus
