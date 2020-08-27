Belarusians under pressure or persecution can always get protection in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Belarusian citizens who are under pressure or persecution and need additional protection can always get it in Ukraine.

"Citizens of Belarus who are under pressure or persecution and need additional protection can always get it in Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, despite temporary restrictions on the entry of foreigners into the country, those citizens of Belarus who want to receive protection in Ukraine can arrive at checkpoints at the border and inform the Ukrainian border guards about it.

Earlier, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said that a 30-day ban on entry to Ukraine from the "red zone" countries will not apply to citizens of Belarus. "Today, the Cabinet of Ministers, due to the second wave of coronavirus, approved an instruction on the closure of borders for foreign citizens until the end of September. The ban will not apply to those who have permits for residence here. An exception was also made for citizens of Belarus, who will want to come to Ukraine due to the protests in the country and actions of dictator Lukashenko's regime," the MP said on his Telegram channel.