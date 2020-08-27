Facts

18:52 27.08.2020

Belarusians under pressure or persecution can always get protection in Ukraine – Shmyhal

2 min read
Belarusians under pressure or persecution can always get protection in Ukraine – Shmyhal

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Belarusian citizens who are under pressure or persecution and need additional protection can always get it in Ukraine.

"Citizens of Belarus who are under pressure or persecution and need additional protection can always get it in Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, despite temporary restrictions on the entry of foreigners into the country, those citizens of Belarus who want to receive protection in Ukraine can arrive at checkpoints at the border and inform the Ukrainian border guards about it.

Earlier, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said that a 30-day ban on entry to Ukraine from the "red zone" countries will not apply to citizens of Belarus. "Today, the Cabinet of Ministers, due to the second wave of coronavirus, approved an instruction on the closure of borders for foreign citizens until the end of September. The ban will not apply to those who have permits for residence here. An exception was also made for citizens of Belarus, who will want to come to Ukraine due to the protests in the country and actions of dictator Lukashenko's regime," the MP said on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #belarus #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 27.08.2020
Ukraine raises gas reserves in UGS to 25 bcm

Ukraine raises gas reserves in UGS to 25 bcm

18:36 27.08.2020
Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

13:26 27.08.2020
Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

13:12 27.08.2020
Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

09:52 27.08.2020
Ukraine wants to implement hydropower, energy storage projects in near term – minister

Ukraine wants to implement hydropower, energy storage projects in near term – minister

09:33 27.08.2020
Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

09:17 27.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

16:08 26.08.2020
Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

14:55 26.08.2020
Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

14:15 26.08.2020
If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Putin describes detention of 33 Russians in Belarus as joint operation of Ukrainian, U.S. security services

Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

Electronic tag removed from Kuzmenko – lawyer

LATEST

Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

Putin describes detention of 33 Russians in Belarus as joint operation of Ukrainian, U.S. security services

Electronic tag removed from Kuzmenko – lawyer

Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss ceasefire in Donbas

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

Cabinet to extend adaptive lockdown in Ukraine for two months – MP

Elections to ORDLO should be held according to special law – Reznikov

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD