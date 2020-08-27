Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, assured that the United States supports the Ukrainian government's efforts to implement reforms that strengthen democratic institutions, improve the investment climate and enable Ukraine to realize its Euro-Atlantic aspirations , according to the U.S. Embassy.

"In a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal, Deputy Secretary Biegun reiterated U.S. support for the Ukrainian government’s efforts to implement reforms that strengthen its democratic institutions, improve the investment climate, and ensure Ukraine can fulfill its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The U.S. diplomatic agency said that the United States is deeply committed to reinforcing Ukraine's continued progress on reforms to further integrate into Europe, including via cooperation with international partners to strengthen its judicial, regulatory, and financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Biegun discussed the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the situation in Belarus, during the meeting, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"I am glad to welcome U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to Kyiv. We discussed in detail the further development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the areas of security, energy, reforms, trade and investment, and exchanged views on the situation in Belarus," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Thursday.