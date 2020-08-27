Facts

11:56 27.08.2020

Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in the Combined Resolve XIV exercise, which will be held at the U.S. Army's Hohenfels training area (Germany) in September 2020.

"Ukraine will be represented by units of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Trek, the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre of the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

According to the organizers, among the participants in the current maneuvers are units from the armed forces of Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia, the United States and France. In general, there are about 3,500 NATO troops and partners.

Combined Resolve is a multinational exercise conducted by the U.S. Army Europe twice a year during the rotation of the U.S. Army.

