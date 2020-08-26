Elections to ORDLO should be held according to special law – Reznikov

Elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) should be held according to a special law, but now there are no conditions for holding them, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"The Parliament of Ukraine should adopt relevant special law on early elections in the certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, and in accordance with this law, elections should and can be held there," Reznikov told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Reznikov said that the adoption of the special bill on elections to ORDLO is mentioned in the complex of measures of the Minsk agreements, including in the law on the peculiarities of local self-government.

He said that the Verkhovna Rada decree on local elections regulates the conduct of elections in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine.

"These are absolutely different documents of a legal nature with different legal consequences," the deputy prime minister said.

According to him, elections in ORDLO can be held only after foreign troops are withdrawn from this territory, disarmament, demilitarization, and all illegal armed formations are withdrawn.

"My position is that elections should be held in ORDLO after foreign troops have been withdrawn from there, disarmament, demilitarization, withdrawal of all illegal armed formations, the establishment of a constitutional order, Ukrainian law, according to the Ukrainian Constitution, according to Copenhagen standards, with freedom to vote, freedom of movement, political parties and completely restored government control throughout the territory," Reznikov said.

He said that, according to his information, "Russian troops and their occupation fighters continue to be stationed in the territory not controlled by Ukraine, therefore, elections cannot be held there today."

"As not a single OSCE monitoring mission will come there, because it is dangerous. It is clear that the Ukrainian government will not be able to give them a security guarantee, therefore, first of all, the security conditions of the Minsk agreements, which are written in paragraphs from one to four and further, are met, according to the text, then we can talk about the appointment of elections," the deputy prime minister said.