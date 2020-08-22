The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

The excess of the number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease over the number of recovered over the past day was recorded in all regions of Ukraine and Kyiv, except for Kherson region, according to data released on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of Coronavirus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in the following regions: Kharkiv (291), Odesa (210), Chernivtsi (208), Ternopil (206) regions, Kyiv city (179), in Lviv (172) and Ivano-Frankivsk (169) regions.

In general, over the past day: 75 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 38 cases of recovery have been confirmed in Vinnytsia region, now 877 people are sick in the region (136 more per day); some 63 new cases of the disease were confirmed in Volyn region, one person died, 59 recovered, now 1,287 people are sick (three more per day).

There are 38 new cases of the disease and 8 cases of recovery in Dnipropetrovsk region, now 707 people are sick (30 more per day); some 32 new cases of the disease, two cases of death and eight cases of recovery were recorded in Donetsk region, now 341 people are sick (22 more per day); some 39 people fell ill per day in Zhytomyr region, two people died and 12 recovered, now 949 people are sick (25 more per day).

Zakarpattia region records 114 new cases of the disease, three deaths, now 3,695 people are sick (111 more per day); there are 53 new cases in Zaporizhia region no deaths or recoveries, now 496 people are sick (53 more); Ivano-Frankivsk region records 169 new cases of the disease, three deaths and 18 recoveries, now 4,440 people are sick (148 more). Kyiv has 179 new cases of the disease, seven people died, 76 recovered, now 7,660 people are sick (96 more per day); some 76 people fell ill, one died, 30 recovered in Kyiv region, now 1,494 people are sick (45 more); in Kirovohrad region there are five people fell ill per day and three recovered, now 38 people are sick (two more per day); in Luhansk region there are 19 new cases of the disease and nine recoveries, in total 82 people are sick (ten more per day).

Lviv region records 172 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 79 cases of recovery, now 8,885 people are sick (90 more per day); while Mykolaiv region has 26 new cases of the disease and 13 cases of recovery, now 383 people are sick (13 more per day). There are 210 new cases of the disease, one death and 27 recoveries in Odesa region, now 4,013 people are sick (182 more per day); there are 22 new cases of the disease and seven cases of recovery in Poltava region, now 172 people are sick (15 more per day); there are 145 new cases of the disease, one death and 60 cases of recovery in Rivne region, now 2,265 people are sick (84 more per day). In Sumy region there are 21 new cases of the disease, two deaths and nine recoveries, now 615 people are sick (ten more); there are 206 new cases of the disease and 99 cases of recovery in Ternopil region, now 1,643 people are sick (107 more); there are 291 new cases of the disease, four deaths and 16 recoveries in Kharkiv region, now 4,377 people are sick (271 more than the day before). Kherson region records three people fell ill per day, five recovered, in total 91 people are sick (two less); in Khmelnytsky region there are 76 new cases of the disease, one death and 29 recoveries, now 664 people are sick (46 more per day); some 29 people fell ill, ten recovered in Cherkasy region, now 328 people are sick (19 more per day); some 208 new cases of the disease, five deaths, 42 people recovered in Chernivtsi region, now 2,653 people are sick (161 more per day); while Chernihiv region has 57 new cases of the disease, now 837 people are sick (57 more per day).