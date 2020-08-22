Facts

11:57 22.08.2020

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

2 min read
In Kyiv, over the past day, another 179 residents were confirmed to have coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, while seven deaths per day were recorded for the first time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! Coronavirus over the past day was found in 179 residents of Kyiv. Among them are 16 children. For the first time in Kyiv, such a number of deaths per day, namely, seven patients died. In total, the coronavirus has killed 165 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Thus, in total, there are already 11,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Ukrainian capital.

Klitschko said that among the cases there are: some 100 women aged from 21 to 79 years, some 63 men aged from 19 to 92 years, five girls from 2 to 14 years old and 11 boys from one month to eight years old. Six medical workers fell ill as well.

It is noted that 24 patients were hospitalized in the Ukrainian capital. The rest are on self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

"Over the past day, some 76 people have recovered. In total, 3,682 residents of Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus," the mayor said.

Most cases of the disease were found in Obolonsky district (35), Darnytsky (27) and in Dniprovsky (25) districts.

"Observing the necessary safety rules, you take care not only of yourself, but also of the people who are nearby," Klitschko said.

As reported, in Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, the anti-record is again with 2,328 cases of COVID-19 detected per day, while 657 people recovered, 37 people died.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
