Facts

18:56 20.08.2020

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

During the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on August 19, Russia "harshly pushed for" the political subjectivization of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and has already openly started talking about the so-called "ORDLO delegation," despite the fact that their representatives are not TCG members.

Journalist Serhiy Harmash, involved in the work of the TCG by the Ukrainian side as a representative of the Russia-occupied areas, said all Russia's actions, including the ceasefire, are aimed only at "legitimizing the cancerous tumor of the "Russian world" in the body of Ukraine.

"Yesterday at the TCG this was especially noticeable. They are already openly talking about the 'ORDLO delegation,' although they are not members of the TCG and, accordingly, cannot have any delegation in it. The TCG has only those invited by the Russian delegation (Moscow was even ashamed to make them members of the delegation. Moreover, the position of an observer, and not a participant in the process, taken by Russia, is unacceptable," Harmash said on Facebook.

The journalist said the OSCE and its Western partners do not notice the obvious contradiction to the Minsk Agreements, and for the sake of the possibility of a peaceful dialogue and the support of Western countries, Ukraine diplomatically accepts this.

At the same time, he added that he has no reason not to trust the leadership of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG and the President's Office, and cannot claim that Ukraine is succumbing to pressure, so he urged not to make hasty conclusions.

Tags: #donbas #tcg #ordlo
