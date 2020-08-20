FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

The FSB of Russia reported on Thursday about the detention of seven people who allegedly collaborated with the Ukrainian special services during an attempt to kidnap one of the leaders of the "DPR/LPR" fighters on the territory of the Russian Federation and take him to Ukraine.

The FSB claims that the organizers and coordinator of the abduction were citizens of Ukraine Andriy Baidala and Ihor Mishchenko, who acted on the instructions of the counterintelligence department of the SBU. And the citizens of Russia - T. Makarov, M. Mishchenko, O. Kapkayeva, A. Kormich, M. Pyzin, E. Moroz, and V. Dolgov - were detained "directly while attempting to kidnap."

The FSB also claims that for the abduction, they formed "two strike teams from members of the Russian criminal structure," which were promised $200,000 and an advance payment of $50,000.

The FSB also showed a video of the arrest.

The SBU has not commented yet on the FSB message.