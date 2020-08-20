Facts

10:54 20.08.2020

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

 Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Kyiv was detected in another 227 residents, three people have died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! The number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv is increasing further. The virus was detected in 227 people over the past day. Three patients have died. In total, coronavirus has killed 158 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

He also said that there are now 11,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine's capital.

Thus, the patients include 114 women aged from 20 to 83 years old and five girls from 5 to 16 years old, as well as 104 men aged from 18 to 85 years old and four boys from two to ten years old.

"Three medical workers fell ill as well. Some 37 patients were admitted to Kyiv hospitals. The rest were on self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians," the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

However, some 101 people recovered over the past day. In total, some 3,585 residents of Kyiv have overcome the disease.

Most cases of the disease were detected in Darnytsky district (39), Sviatoshynsky (37), Dniprovsky (31) districts.

"The threat is not illusory. It can be prevented only by observing the necessary safety rules. Do not bypass them!" Klitschko said.

As reported, Ukraine set another anti-record: as of Thursday morning, some 2,134 new cases of COVID-19 per day were detected, while 704 people recovered, some 40 people died.

