10:03 20.08.2020

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk informed the TCG participants about submitting an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to consider the issue of compliance of the parliamentary decree on the appointment of the 2020 regular local elections with the law of Ukraine on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), as well as the Package of measures to implement the Minsk Agreements, which was supported by the UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (2015).

"In order to intensify the Minsk negotiation process, taking a proactive position, the Ukrainian side, during the work of the group on political issues, emphasized the need to fulfill the Paris agreements of the Normandy Four leaders, in particular, to continue work on legislation to implement the Steinmeier Formula," the presidential press service said, following the results of the regular TCG meeting on August 19, which was held in the format of a video conference with the participation of new Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk and his First Deputy Vitold Fokin.

