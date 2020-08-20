Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

Ukraine set new anti-record, namely, as of Tuesday morning, some 2,134 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day were detected, while some 704 people recovered, some 40 people died from the disease, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

A day earlier, on August 19, there was an anti-record of 1,967 patients for the number of infected people per day, as well as an anti-record for the number of hospitalized people of 463 patients; On August 18, some 1,616 new COVID-19 cases were reported, on August 17 there were about 1,464 new cases, on August 16, some 1,637 infected people were reported and on August 15 there were 1,847 new cases of the virus per day.

Stepanov said at a briefing that among 100 children and 160 medical workers infected per day, some 407 people were hospitalized. The number of deaths was 40 patients, which set an anti-record since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of infected people was 98,537 as of Thursday morning, some 50,441 people recovered, some 2,184 people died from the disease.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (242), Kyiv (227), Chernivtsi (189), Lviv (183), Ivano-Frankivsk (168) regions.