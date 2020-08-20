Facts

09:52 20.08.2020

Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

2 min read
Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

Ukraine set new anti-record, namely, as of Tuesday morning, some 2,134 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day were detected, while some 704 people recovered, some 40 people died from the disease, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

A day earlier, on August 19, there was an anti-record of 1,967 patients for the number of infected people per day, as well as an anti-record for the number of hospitalized people of 463 patients; On August 18, some 1,616 new COVID-19 cases were reported, on August 17 there were about 1,464 new cases, on August 16, some 1,637 infected people were reported and on August 15 there were 1,847 new cases of the virus per day.

Stepanov said at a briefing that among 100 children and 160 medical workers infected per day, some 407 people were hospitalized. The number of deaths was 40 patients, which set an anti-record since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of infected people was 98,537 as of Thursday morning, some 50,441 people recovered, some 2,184 people died from the disease.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (242), Kyiv (227), Chernivtsi (189), Lviv (183), Ivano-Frankivsk (168) regions.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:35 20.08.2020
Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

10:54 20.08.2020
Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

19:04 19.08.2020
Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

18:03 19.08.2020
NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

17:04 19.08.2020
At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

09:25 19.08.2020
Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

18:50 18.08.2020
Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

14:50 18.08.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

09:15 18.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

18:39 17.08.2020
Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

LATEST

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Poroshenko

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD