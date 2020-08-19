Facts

10:34 19.08.2020

Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

1 min read
Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has congratulated Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on her appointment as Finance Minister.

"I congratulate Chrystia Freeland with being appointed Canada's first female Minister of Finance," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Also, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed conviction that further developing trade and economic ties between Ukraine and Canada will help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

As reported, on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau appointed Chrystia Freeland as Minister of Finance of Canada. According to media reports, she will also retain the post of Deputy Prime Minister of the country. Freeland is of Ukrainian origin and she served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country in 2017-2019.

Tags: #freeland #kuleba #canadа
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 17.08.2020
Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

15:21 14.08.2020
Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

13:43 14.08.2020
Kuleba: Russia diplomatically wishes well to Belarusians, but we understand that Belarus, weakened and rejected by West, will be easy prey for Kremlin

Kuleba: Russia diplomatically wishes well to Belarusians, but we understand that Belarus, weakened and rejected by West, will be easy prey for Kremlin

11:09 14.08.2020
Two Ukrainian human rights defenders detained in Belarus released from jail – Kuleba

Two Ukrainian human rights defenders detained in Belarus released from jail – Kuleba

13:46 13.08.2020
Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

12:51 13.08.2020
MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

11:54 13.08.2020
Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

16:17 10.08.2020
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

13:04 06.08.2020
Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

14:02 31.07.2020
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Ukraine this autumn

Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Ukraine this autumn

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

LATEST

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Poroshenko

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

Ukraine should promote use of e-vehicles, create conditions for their production – Krykliy

Scandinavian airlines resume regular flights to Kyiv

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD