Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has congratulated Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on her appointment as Finance Minister.

"I congratulate Chrystia Freeland with being appointed Canada's first female Minister of Finance," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Also, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed conviction that further developing trade and economic ties between Ukraine and Canada will help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

As reported, on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau appointed Chrystia Freeland as Minister of Finance of Canada. According to media reports, she will also retain the post of Deputy Prime Minister of the country. Freeland is of Ukrainian origin and she served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country in 2017-2019.