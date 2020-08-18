Facts

12:24 18.08.2020

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

2 min read
Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk notes that First Prime Minister of independent Ukraine Vitold Fokin will help to establish interaction both with the residents of Donbas who live in the territory uncontrolled by Ukraine, and with those living now in the rest territory of the country.

"Fokin as well as Reznikov, will be First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation. His main task, both President Zelensky and Head of the President's Office Yermak emphasized it, is interaction and coordination of negotiations between civil society institutions, between citizens of Ukraine who live on uncontrolled territories, and those residents of Donbas who live in the rest territory of Ukraine, and there are already about 1.5 million people. Many people have also moved abroad," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Kravchuk said that in order to move forward, it is very important to know not only the opinion of the "leaders of these armed formations" [on the territory of ORDLO], or political forces, or the opinion of the Russian Federation, but it is needed to know what they think and what they want those people who lived in the territory of Donbas before the war, and were forced to move from there.

"Vitold Fokin is responsible for that issue. As he is a resident of Donbas, from the age of 16 he worked in mines, served as prime minister of Ukraine, was a participant in Belovezhsk negotiations. Fokin knows Donbas and these people well, he has many contacts there. I think that in this case his capabilities and ability for such a calm, compromise and analytical approach will be useful for this issue. Today I submitted a proposal to the President of Ukraine that Vitold Pavlovych Fokin be appointed as First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group," Kravchuk said.

Tags: #fokin #donbas #kravchuk #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:59 18.08.2020
Fokin to be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, involved in TCG work

Fokin to be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, involved in TCG work

11:36 18.08.2020
Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

15:46 17.08.2020
Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

14:47 17.08.2020
Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

13:44 17.08.2020
Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

10:16 14.08.2020
Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

18:38 13.08.2020
Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

16:59 13.08.2020
ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

14:31 13.08.2020
Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

14:02 13.08.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

LATEST

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

Education Ministry plans to increase significance of certificate when entering universities – Shkarlet

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD