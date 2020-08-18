Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk notes that First Prime Minister of independent Ukraine Vitold Fokin will help to establish interaction both with the residents of Donbas who live in the territory uncontrolled by Ukraine, and with those living now in the rest territory of the country.

"Fokin as well as Reznikov, will be First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation. His main task, both President Zelensky and Head of the President's Office Yermak emphasized it, is interaction and coordination of negotiations between civil society institutions, between citizens of Ukraine who live on uncontrolled territories, and those residents of Donbas who live in the rest territory of Ukraine, and there are already about 1.5 million people. Many people have also moved abroad," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Kravchuk said that in order to move forward, it is very important to know not only the opinion of the "leaders of these armed formations" [on the territory of ORDLO], or political forces, or the opinion of the Russian Federation, but it is needed to know what they think and what they want those people who lived in the territory of Donbas before the war, and were forced to move from there.

"Vitold Fokin is responsible for that issue. As he is a resident of Donbas, from the age of 16 he worked in mines, served as prime minister of Ukraine, was a participant in Belovezhsk negotiations. Fokin knows Donbas and these people well, he has many contacts there. I think that in this case his capabilities and ability for such a calm, compromise and analytical approach will be useful for this issue. Today I submitted a proposal to the President of Ukraine that Vitold Pavlovych Fokin be appointed as First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group," Kravchuk said.