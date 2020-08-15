Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has signed an inquiry to the High Council of Justice on temporary suspension of Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv Pavlo Vovk and other judges of the court, Ukrainska Pravda reported citing its source in law enforcement agencies.

According to the report, the inquiry was signed on August 14. At the same time, "the prosecutor general did not sign a petition for detention of Vovk and other judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv."

Vovk, in turn, commented on this information on his Facebook page: "If this is the truth, then this is very good news."

"The NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] wanted very much that the prosecutor sing an inquiry – the prosecutor signed it. This, in fact, will not influence the investigation, but at least they will stop pouring dirt on the prosecutor general and the president. Now the members of the High Council of Justice will make their decision," he said.

As reported, on July 17, the NABU has confirmed information about notifying of suspicion Head of Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk, his Deputy Yevhen Ablov, five other judges and Chairman of the State Judicial Administration Zenoviy Kholodniuk. In addition, it was noted that "the process of handing over suspicions to four more persons continues."

The head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv is charged under Part 3 of Article 27 (organization of hindering activities of the High Council of Judges and the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine), Part 2 of Article 375 (organization of issuing knowingly illegal court decisions) and Part 2 of Article 376 (intrusion in work of judicial agencies) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the criminal organization approved paid-for decisions for their own advantage, as well as in the interests of political and business circles.