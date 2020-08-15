Facts

11:20 15.08.2020

Ukraine records 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 633 recoveries, 33 deaths over past 24 hours

As of Saturday morning, another all-time high of 1,847 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases was registered in Ukraine. A total of 633 previously infected people recovered and 33 died, according to the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.

A day earlier, on August 14, a total of 1,732 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, 1,592 on August 13, 1,433 on August 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until Saturday morning, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reached 89,719 people, 47,430 people recovered and 2,044 people died from the disease. Now in Ukraine, there are 40,245 patients with COVID-19, which is 1,181 more than the day before.

The largest number of the new COVID-19 cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (254), the city of Kyiv (232), as well as Chernivtsi (170) and Lviv (166) regions.

A total of 2,061 suspected COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

