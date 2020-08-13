Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

If the presidential elections in Ukraine were held next week, some 33.4% of those who decided on the candidate and are ready to go to the polls would vote for current President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS along with the Razumkov Center.

The second place in the rating takes fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, for whom 17.8% are ready to vote and in third is Yuriy Boiko with a rating of 15.7%.

Yulia Tymoshenko got 8.8% of the respondents' votes, Ihor Smeshko - 7%, Anatoliy Shariy and Oleh Liashko -2.9% each. The option "another candidate" was chosen by 10.5% of the respondents.

If the second round of the presidential elections with the participation of Zelensky and Poroshenko were held now, among those who were decided and ready to go to the elections, some 68.4% of respondents would vote for Zelensky and some 31.6% for Poroshenko.

The study was conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2020 using the method of standardized face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. The results represent the adult population of Ukraine as a whole (over 18 years old), excluding the uncontrolled territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in terms of age, gender, type of settlement (city or village) and the division of the country into regions. A total of 4,000 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed.