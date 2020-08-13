Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

More than half of Ukrainians are ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to the European Union if a referendum is held in the near future. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted jointly by the Socis Center and the Razumkov Center.

Some 57.7% of those polled would vote for accession to the European Union, while 26.9% would vote against. Some 5.8% of the respondents said that they would not take part in the referendum.

Some 47.7% of respondents are ready to support Ukraine's accession to NATO at the referendum, while 32.8% would vote against. Some 6.5% of the respondents would not take part in the referendum.

The study was conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2020 using the method of standardized face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. The results represent the adult population of Ukraine as a whole (over 18 years old), excluding the uncontrolled territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in terms of age, gender, type of settlement (city or village) and the division of the country into regions. A total of 4,000 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed.