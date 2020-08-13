MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba says that Ukraine will strictly protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, and sent inquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country about all citizens of Ukraine detained within August 9 and August 12 and their location.

"Ukraine is interested in Belarus being a sovereign, independent and democratic country with a strong economy and stable social relations. Ukraine is committed to a constructive dialogue with the Belarusian officials, but I would like to emphasize that we will be very tough to protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus. No one should have any illusions about this," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

According to Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry has already sent two notes to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in which it asks the Belarusian officials to provide information about all citizens of Ukraine detained within August 9 and August 12, as well as their location. Kuleba said that the authorities do not provide such information, and the consul takes turns visiting all places of temporary detention of citizens in order to establish Ukrainians' place of stay.

"We demand an immediate meeting of the consul with these detainees," the minister said.

He also said that the Foreign Ministry demands the release of these persons in order to return them to Ukraine.