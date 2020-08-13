Facts

12:51 13.08.2020

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

2 min read
MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba says that Ukraine will strictly protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, and sent inquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country about all citizens of Ukraine detained within August 9 and August 12 and their location.

"Ukraine is interested in Belarus being a sovereign, independent and democratic country with a strong economy and stable social relations. Ukraine is committed to a constructive dialogue with the Belarusian officials, but I would like to emphasize that we will be very tough to protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus. No one should have any illusions about this," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

According to Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry has already sent two notes to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in which it asks the Belarusian officials to provide information about all citizens of Ukraine detained within August 9 and August 12, as well as their location. Kuleba said that the authorities do not provide such information, and the consul takes turns visiting all places of temporary detention of citizens in order to establish Ukrainians' place of stay.

"We demand an immediate meeting of the consul with these detainees," the minister said.

He also said that the Foreign Ministry demands the release of these persons in order to return them to Ukraine.

Tags: #kuleba #belarus #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 13.08.2020
Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

14:12 13.08.2020
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

13:46 13.08.2020
Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

11:54 13.08.2020
Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

15:41 12.08.2020
Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

14:55 11.08.2020
Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

11:19 11.08.2020
Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

10:17 11.08.2020
One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

16:17 10.08.2020
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

12:36 10.08.2020
Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

LATEST

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Court permits SBI to investigate murders of protesters at Instytutska Street in 2014, arrests ex-commander of Berkut in absentia

Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD