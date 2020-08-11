Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas once since midnight on Tuesday, no casualties were reported among Ukrainian servicemen, the press service of the Joint forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Since the beginning of the day, one violation of the ceasefire regime by Russia-led forces was registered in the area of responsibility of the JFO units," it said on Facebook.

The enemy mounted an attack near Maryinka in the afternoon using riffle-attached grenade launcher.

The JFO servicemen did not open fire in response.

"No fatalities and injuries were registered among the JFO personnel since the announcement of the ceasefire regime on July 27," the JFO headquarters said.