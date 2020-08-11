Facts

09:39 11.08.2020

Ukraine records 1,158 new COVID-19 cases per day, 575 recovered, 29 new victims of virus

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease detected in Ukraine per day again exceeded 1,000 people: as of Tuesday morning, some 1,158 new cases of infection were recorded, some 575 people recovered, some 29 people died from the disease, the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) said on its website.

A day earlier, on August 10, some 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, about 1,199 infected people on August 9, on August 8 there was an absolute anti-record of 1,489 new cases per day, on August 7, some 1,452 new cases were reported, on August 6 there were 1,318 new cases of the virus.

The he cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Tuesday reached 83,115 people, some 44,934 people recovered, some 1,951 people died from the pandemic. Now in Ukraine, there are 36,230 patients with COVID-19, which are 554 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (161), Kyiv (123), Kharkiv (129), Ivano-Frankivsk (114), Odesa (134) regions.

