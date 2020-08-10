Facts

11:27 10.08.2020

One dead, dozens hurt as result of Minsk protests – rights activists

One person died and dozens were hurt as a result of Minsk protests of August 9-10, according to Belarusian human rights activists.

"One participant in the protest that took place in Minsk yesterday evening and overnight from August 9 to 10 is dead," a statement published on the website of the Viasna unregistered human rights center said.

According to the human rights activists, the young man sustained a lethal brain injury after he was hit by a special vehicle on Pobediteley Avenue. Paramedics, who rushed to the scene, were unable to save him.

"Dozens of people hurt during the demonstrations are staying in Minsk hospitals," Viasna said. "It is known that two departments of a military hospital are full of injured patients. Besides, the injured are staying at the Emergency Hospital and Minsk Hospital No. 6," it said.

