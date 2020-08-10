Facts

11:25 10.08.2020

Ombudswoman asks Zelensky, Shmyhal to provide families of Ukrainian political prisoners with adequate social protection

3 min read
Ombudswoman asks Zelensky, Shmyhal to provide families of Ukrainian political prisoners with adequate social protection

 Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denysova appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to do everything possible to release Ukrainian political prisoners and instruct the government to provide their families with adequate social protection.

"I appeal to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with a request to do everything possible to release Ukrainian political prisoners and instruct the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to provide their families with adequate social protection. I ask First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to take each such family under her personal patronage," Denysova wrote on her Facebook page on Monday morning.

The ombudswoman also called on Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and members to urgently develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration a bill on the regulation of the legal status and social protection of persons illegally deprived of their liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as their family members, and to approve the relevant governmental social program.

In addition, Denysova called on international governmental and non-governmental organizations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, to provide humanitarian aid to the prisoners and to help intensify the struggle in the international arena for their release.

Among other things, the ombudswoman recalled the tragedy that happened to the son of Ukrainian political prisoner Ruslan Suleimanov Musa, stressing that this is a consequence of the cynical occupation policy of the Russian Federation.

"According to the information I have, some 133 Ukrainian citizens, including 97 Crimean Tatars, are being persecuted by the Russian Federation for political reasons. Some 112 people are illegally detained on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea, the rest are restricted in movement and are at their place of residence. Of these, 71 citizens are the parents of 188 minor children," Denysova said.

Thus, according to her, ten wives of Kremlin prisoners, who are raising 12 children, live in various regions of mainland Ukraine, and 62 women with their children remained on the occupied peninsula.

"This autumn, in the occupied territory of Crimea, only 14 children of political prisoners will go to first grade from 17 children, so the 'leadership' of Crimean educational institutions ignored the rights to education of three children. Some 11 seriously ill children require special attention and care," Denysova said.

She also said that due to the lack of access to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, no state-owned organization can provide a systemic mechanism of social protection to the families of political prisoners.

Tags: #crimea #ombudswoman #prisoners
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:01 10.08.2020
Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

11:53 10.08.2020
Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

10:03 10.08.2020
Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

09:26 10.08.2020
Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug – minister

Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug – minister

13:20 08.08.2020
Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

13:11 07.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

12:15 07.08.2020
Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

16:35 06.08.2020
Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

12:28 06.08.2020
Panama promises to sanction Panamanian flagged ships entering closed ports of annexed Crimea – Enin

Panama promises to sanction Panamanian flagged ships entering closed ports of annexed Crimea – Enin

10:52 06.08.2020
Russia's infringement of believers' rights in Crimea is reason for toughening sanctions

Russia's infringement of believers' rights in Crimea is reason for toughening sanctions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

One dead, dozens hurt as result of Minsk protests – rights activists

Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD