11:08 08.08.2020

Ukraine sets new high in COVID-19 cases: 1,489 confirmed coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Ukraine has set a new high in COVID-19 cases: 1,489 confirmed coronavirus infections, 27 deaths and 600 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

A total of 1,453 new cases were reported on August 7, 1,318 on August 6, 829 on July 22, and 1,271 on August 5.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Saturday that 91 children and 72 medical workers are reported to be infected. In addition, a record number of people with COVID-19 were reported to be taken to the hospital – 294.

The minister said that the Health Ministry will ask the government "to toughen control" over the compliance with quarantine rules.

According to the NSDC, the number of people infected total since the beginning of the pandemic was 79,750 as of Saturday morning, 43,655 recovered and 1,879 people have died from COVID-19. Now in Ukraine, 34,216 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 882 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kyiv city (200), in Odesa region (165), in Lviv region (154), in Kharkiv region (134), in Ivano-Frankivsk (126), in Rivne region (109).

#ukraine #coronavirus
