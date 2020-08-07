Facts

First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

Lviv Clinical Emergency Hospital performed pancreatic gland transplantation for the first time in Ukraine, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy wrote on his Facebook page.

"For the first time in Ukraine, the pancreatic gland transplantation was carried out. The surgery was performed in our Clinical Emergency Hospital in Lviv," Lviv Mayor wrote.

According to him, the donor was a 38-year-old resident of Lviv region, who got to the hospital with a ruptured cerebral vessels aneurysm. His condition was fatal. His relatives signed a donation permit.

"We express our condolences to the family who lost a loved one today, but thanks to your decision three people got a second chance at once," Sadovy wrote.

According to Mayor, the pancreatic gland and one kidney were given to a 45-year-old resident of Lviv, who has had diabetes mellitus since his childhood, and in recent years, kidney failure as well.

The heart was transplanted to a 45-year-old resident of Chernivtsi. The operation was performed jointly with the team of famous surgeon Borys Todurov.

Another kidney was transplanted to a 30-year-old resident of Volyn region.

As reported, the first heart transplantation was carried out in Lviv Emergency Hospital.

