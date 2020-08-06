Facts

18:42 06.08.2020

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

1 min read
JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

No enemy attacks have been registered in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) task forces in Donbas since midnight on Thursday, August 6.

"No casualties were reported among JFO personnel for 11 days in a row since the introduction of the ceasefire regime on July 27," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the statement, mine clearance specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have cleared around 7 hectares of frontline area of mines and transferred 41 explosive devices for disposal.

Rescuers from the Joint Forces also help to restore damaged houses and infrastructure facilities. Six houses have been repaired in the past 24 hours. Repairs of 27 facilities are underway.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 06.08.2020
If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

09:19 04.08.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

11:47 03.08.2020
OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

16:22 31.07.2020
OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

14:25 31.07.2020
Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

11:34 31.07.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

17:34 30.07.2020
Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

14:36 28.07.2020
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

18:52 27.07.2020
Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

16:13 27.07.2020
Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

Court of Appeal overturns judgment on seizure Poroshenko's collection of paintings

LATEST

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

Court of Appeal overturns judgment on seizure Poroshenko's collection of paintings

President to submit bill increasing minimum wage to UAH 5,000 to Rada on Thursday

New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

Justice Ministry plans that 'big sale of prisons' to grow into 'big construction of prisons' – Maliuska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD