JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

No enemy attacks have been registered in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) task forces in Donbas since midnight on Thursday, August 6.

"No casualties were reported among JFO personnel for 11 days in a row since the introduction of the ceasefire regime on July 27," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the statement, mine clearance specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have cleared around 7 hectares of frontline area of mines and transferred 41 explosive devices for disposal.

Rescuers from the Joint Forces also help to restore damaged houses and infrastructure facilities. Six houses have been repaired in the past 24 hours. Repairs of 27 facilities are underway.