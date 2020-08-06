Panama promises to sanction Panamanian flagged ships entering closed ports of annexed Crimea – Enin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama will take control of the situation with illegal entry of ships under the Panamanian flag into the closed ports of Russia-occupied Crimea and will apply sanctions against violators, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said after intergovernmental consultation with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Federico Alfaro Boyd.

"The Foreign Ministry of Panama will take control of the situation on the facts of violations of the rules of entry into the closed ports of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by ships under the Panamanian flag, violators will face severe sanctions," Enin wrote on his Facebook page late on Wednesday evening, August 5.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine also said that the parties agreed to intensify economic cooperation, in particular in the field of shipbuilding, air transportation, hydropower, etc., as well as to strengthen the partnership between the countries within international organizations, including the United Nations.

"Surely, I expressed appreciation to my colleague for the effective interaction with Panama on the issue of issuing VIP fugitives," he said.