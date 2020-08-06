Ukrainian border guards get protective equipment worth UAH 3 mln from U.S. embassy

In Kyiv on Wednesday, August 5, the U.S. Embassy officials handed over 100,000 masks, more than 16,000 respirators, some 2,700 protective overalls and more than 1,600 eye shields to Ukrainian border guards, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"The total worth of aid is UAH 3 million. The received protective equipment will be distributed between the border guard units and medical institutions of the agency and will contribute to the safe performance of official duties during the fight against a global pandemic," the service said in the statement on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service said that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and in particular Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) is a strategic partner of the State Border Guard Service in the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.