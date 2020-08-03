Facts

Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

Ternopil City Council has voiced its strong disagreement with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to attach the city to the red epidemiological zone according to the situation with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The extraordinary session of Ternopil City Council declares its strong disagreement with the decision to relate our city to the so-called 'red zone' of the quarantine and [create] a transport blockade introduced by the Ukrainian government officials," Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal said on his Facebook page on Monday.

As reported, on August 1, the mayor said that he would convene an extraordinary session of the city council to discuss lawfulness of the Cabinet of Ministers' decision to add Ternopil to the red epidemiological zone.

"The state commission for manmade and environmental disasters and emergencies attached Ternopil to the red epidemiological zone, which entails a ban on passenger transportation, work of cultural facilities, restaurants, shopping malls, social care and rehabilitation facilities, etc. No reasons for making such a decision on Ternopil were determined as long as the COVID-19 incidence rate in our city has been decreasing in recent days and remained at the same low level," the press service of Ternopil City Council said on August 1.

The mayor of Ternopil said that local enterprises, establishments and organizations will work as usual.

Tags: #ternopil_region #covid_19
