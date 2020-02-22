Head of Ternopil Regional Administration resigns due to events around evacuation of Ukrainians from China – President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted the resignation of the head of Ternopil Regional State Administration Ihor Sopel.

"In connection with the situation that took place in the Ternopil region due to the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China, and the unsatisfactory work of the regional state administration to inform the public about epidemiological safety, the President of Ukraine received a resignation letter submitted by Ihor Sopel," the press service of the president said.

Entrepreneur Sopel became the head of the Regional State Administration on October 31 last year.

As reported, the Ukrainian authorities decided to evacuate the citizens of the country from China in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.

On February 18, several hundred people gathered in Mykulyntsi, Ternopil region, to protest against the placement of people evacuated from China in the Medobory healthcare facility (Konopkivka village near Mykulyntsi) for quarantine and observational measures. A similar action took place in the Lviv region.

President Zelensky said that the actions against the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan had political support, and because of this, it was not possible to bring the evacuated for observation to the Ternopil region, where there were the best conditions.