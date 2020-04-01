Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

In the Ternopil region, over the past 24 hours, the number of laboratory confirmed coronavirus infections has increased by 20 people, 98 cases were confirmed as of 22:00 on Tuesday, the Ternopil headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported.

"According to the regional laboratory center in the Ternopil region, 98 cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of 22:00 on March 22," the headquarters said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

They specified in the information that the largest number of infected people is in the Monastyrsky district - 76 people (with one fatal case).