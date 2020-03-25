Number of COVID-19 victims in Ukraine increases to four, Health Ministry confirms patient's death in Ternopil region

A man, who had previously been confirmed infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, has died in the Ternopil ambulance hospital.

"This is a resident of the village of Kovalivka of Monastyrsky district. The man was 68 years old. We express our condolences to the man's relatives," the Ternopil headquarters of the fight against coronavirus reported on Facebook.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has confirmed the fourth death in the country from COVID-19. Work is being carried out with the contact persons of the deceased patient.