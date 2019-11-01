Zelensky introduces new head of Ternopil Regional Administration Ihor Sopel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the newly appointed head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration Ihor Sopel during a working trip to Ternopil on Friday.

Ihor Sopel, born in 1974, an entrepreneur, the head of the Khorostkovsky regional structural unit of Agribusiness LLC. In 2010-15 he was a deputy of the Khorostkovsky Town Council. Since 2017, he has been the head of the football federation in the town of Khorostkov. He participated in the parliamentary elections in 2019 from the Servant of the People Party in the majority district No. 166, but wasn't elected to the Verkhovna Rada.