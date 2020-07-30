Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

Minsk and Kyiv agreed to intensify cooperation between border agencies to prevent destabilization of the situation in both countries, the press service of the foreign ministry said.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Minister-Counselor, acting head of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus Pyotr Vrublevsky. "Taking into account the confirmed information about the participation of a number of detainees in hostilities in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, of Ukrainian origin and the presence of Ukrainian citizenship in some of them, Vrublevsky was asked for relevant information that can be used for a comprehensive analysis and assessment of the reasons for their presence in Belarus," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Taking into account this alarming fact, as well as the current election campaign in Belarus, an agreement was reached with the Ukrainian side to intensify cooperation between border agencies and strengthen border regimes in order to prevent destabilization of the situation in both countries," the ministry said in the statement.

Recently, the state Belarusian news agency BelTA said that law enforcement officials of Belarus detained 32 "militants of foreign private military company Wagner" near Minsk, and another person was detained in the south of the country. On Wednesday evening this information was confirmed by KGB Chairman Valery Vakulchik at an urgent meeting of the Security Council of Belarus.