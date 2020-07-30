Facts

30.07.2020

SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officers have found out officials of private companies for organizing a mechanism for the illegal supply of military and dual-use goods to Russia, produced by state-owned defense enterprises.

According to the SBU press center, the illegal supply mechanism was blocked by the department back in March 2020.

"In order to document the scheme, in July the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a series of searches at some defense enterprises in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Poltava regions. The management of state-owned defense enterprises, during investigative actions, helped to provide information on the procurement of military and dual-use goods by private companies," the service said in the statement.

It was found that private entrepreneurs who organized the scheme, purchased goods from state-owned defense enterprises for further illegal supplies to the Russian Federation and other countries. It is noted that the acquisition of military goods could be carried out with the assistance of employees of state-owned defense enterprises in violation of Ukrainian legislation.

The group members transferred to Russia some technologies for the production of Ukrainian military goods.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the fraud is the deputy director of one of the large Russian enterprises, which provides military goods to the units of the Russian army and enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

"He has stable ties with current and former officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

Now law enforcement officials are reporting the suspicion to the organizer and three persons involved in the criminal proceedings, who are officials of private supplier companies. The issue of qualifying the actions of other members of an organized criminal group, including on the grounds of a crime under Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, is being resolved.

