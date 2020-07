Ukraine records 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, 650 recoveries, 21 deaths

In Ukraine, the number of new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 per day is growing again: as of Wednesday morning, 1,022 new cases were recorded, 21 people died, and 650 people recovered, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) reports.

A day earlier, on July 28, some 919 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, there were 807 cases on July 27, 920 infected people on July 26, and on July 25 there were 1,106 new cases.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic reached 67,597 people on Wednesday morning, 37,394 recovered, and 1,650 people have died from coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Now Ukraine sees 28,553 cases of COVID-19, which is 351 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day has been recorded in Lviv region (149), Kyiv (132), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (118).