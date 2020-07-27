Facts

11:50 27.07.2020

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

2 min read
NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

Specialists of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) have detected in DarkNet a list of almost 3 million websites that use Cloudflare service to protect against DDoS and a number of other cyberattacks.

"Cloudflare provides network services to hide real IP addresses for mitigating DDoS attacks, Internet security services, and distributed domain name server services," the NSDC said on Facebook on Sunday evening.

The NSDC stressed that the published list contains real IP addresses of websites, which poses a threat of attacks aimed at them. "In particular, such addresses include 45 records with the domain 'gov.ua' and over 6,500 with the domain 'ua,' in particular, resources belonging to critical infrastructure objects," it said.

"The NCCC experts have already analyzed the information regarding Ukrainian websites: information on some resources is outdated. However, the other part remains relevant," the message reads.

The NSDC said that the NCCC had reported a threat to key cybersecurity actors. The owners of all resources whose IP addresses have been compromised due to a leak are being notified.

"Owners of compromised resources are encouraged, if possible, to promptly change the IP addresses of web resources and increase the monitoring of cyberattacks on these resources," the NSDC said.

The NSDC said that in early June 2020 the NCCC recorded a new type of DDoS attack on the territory of Ukraine, which is used to block the networks of communication providers.

Tags: #nsdc #cybersecurity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:45 22.07.2020
Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

09:42 08.07.2020
Ukraine reports 807 new COVID-19 cases, 926 recoveries in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 807 new COVID-19 cases, 926 recoveries in past 24 hours

11:30 20.06.2020
Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

09:51 17.06.2020
Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

15:38 16.06.2020
Zelensky appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

Zelensky appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

09:29 16.06.2020
Ukraine records 666 COVID-19 infected over past 24 hours, 275 recovered, 11 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 666 COVID-19 infected over past 24 hours, 275 recovered, 11 died – NSDC

16:27 13.06.2020
Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

17:15 03.06.2020
Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

09:46 28.05.2020
Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

09:20 27.05.2020
Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

LATEST

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD