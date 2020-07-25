Facts

11:33 25.07.2020

Ukraine, Egypt discuss steps to develop trade, economic cooperation between the countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, during which they highly appreciated the trade and economic cooperation between the countries, discussed further steps to develop mutually beneficial cooperation, the press service of the President's Office said.

"The President of Ukraine expressed interest in further strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Egypt, our country's largest trading partner on the African continent and in the Middle East. Zelensky noted the contribution of Ukrainian companies to ensuring food security in Egypt, and stressed the importance of successful implementation of projects of Ukrainian enterprises in this country," the message reads.

In addition, the topic of strengthening cooperation in the space industry was separately discussed.

"Given the considerable experience and the available industrial and engineering base, Ukraine is interested in resuming mutually beneficial cooperation with Egypt in such areas as satellite production and management, modernization of ground-based flight control base and equipment for testing spacecraft, training and education of Egyptian specialists. I am convinced that our states have a significant potential for cooperation in the use of outer space for peaceful purposes," the President of Ukraine said.

The presidents also exchanged invitations on visiting the two countries after the stabilization of the situation with the coronavirus.

