17:06 23.07.2020

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the idea of renewing relations between Ukraine and the EU to be the main one at the Ukraine-EU Summit on October 1, and also hopes to conduct a fundamental analysis of the Association Agreement and eliminate its possible shortcomings in order to facilitate further coordination and integration of markets, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Our key instrument for implementing reforms is the Association Agreement. However, we understand that we live in a changing time and that is why it is important for us to make the Association Agreement even more flexible by constantly updating it. We want this idea of renewing our relationship to be the main one at the Ukraine-EU Summit on October 1 this year," he said during a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, there are several priorities.

"We would like to conduct a fundamental analysis of the Association Agreement and eliminate its possible shortcomings in order to facilitate our further coordination and integration of our markets, strengthen the dialogue on the signing of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA), switch to a new stage of our dialogue on the application of the rules market of the EU in the field of telecommunications in Ukraine and to involve Ukraine in the implementation of the European Green Deal," said Shmyhal.

The head of government added that he is counting on the support of Ukraine's partners in the EU.

Meanwhile, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice-President responsible for an Economy that Works for People, noted that the Agreement is yielding results in many areas, and indicated that the trade between Ukraine and the EU reached a new record in 2019.

