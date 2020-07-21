Facts

15:58 21.07.2020

Switzerland to allocate 108 mln francs for humanitarian, technical assistance to Ukraine in next three years – Zelensky

The Swiss Confederation will allocate 108 million Swiss francs for humanitarian and technical assistance to Ukraine in the next three years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Together with Mrs. Sommaruga, we agreed to develop those areas of cooperation that are of mutual interest for both countries.

"They are determined by the Memorandum on partnership in bilateral relations signed today. It is important that it has launched a program of cooperation between Switzerland and Ukraine for the next three years. And for the implementation of the program, the Swiss side allocated 108 million Swiss francs for humanitarian and technical assistance," he said at a briefing on Tuesday after a meeting with his Swiss counterpart in Kyiv.

