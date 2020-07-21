Ukraine registers 673 new COVID-19 cases, 760 recoveries, 20 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, detected 673 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, some 760 people from among the previously ill recovered, some 20 patients died, the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System said on its website.

The day before, on July 20, there were 651 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 731 cases on July 19, 847 on July 18, 809 on July 17 and 848 on July 16. The all-time high was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Tuesday was 60,166 people, 32,199 recovered and 1,518 patients died from the disease. Today there are 26,449 active cases in Ukraine, which is 107 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases detected over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (114) and in Kyiv city (73), while the largest number of recoveries was in Rivne (131), Lviv (104) and Zakarpattia (96) regions.