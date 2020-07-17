Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

On Monday, an Estonian citizen died as a result of hostilities in Donbas, said Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the Estonian Public Broadcasting Company ERR reported.

The ERR said, quoting Reinsalu, that he came to Estonia in 2006 as a project scholarship holder and had a refugee status.

Reinsalu added that the deceased man was granted citizenship in 2016 by naturalization after renouncing Belarusian citizenship.

He said the status and role of the man's activities in Ukraine are still being clarified with the Ukrainian authorities.

"In Estonia, the rule is that Estonian citizens can operate in military units of other countries with the permission of the government," the minister noted.

He added that to his knowledge no valid permit had been issued at present.

As reported, on July 13, Russia-occupation forces fired at a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were evacuating the body of a Ukrainian soldier near the village of Zaitseve. As a result of enemy fire, a military medic was killed, one soldier was wounded, and another one was injured in combat.

According to the JFO headquarters' statement on Facebook, a group of servicemen in white helmets and relevant identification marks headed for the body of the deceased person after confirming the "Ceasefire" regime. As a result of the open fire by the mercenaries, the military medic was killed, one soldier wounded, and another one received a combat wound.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the Foreign Ministry will inform international partners about the killing of a military medic by the occupation forces, stressing that Ukraine will do everything to ensure that the enemy pays a high price for this crime. The Foreign Minister said that from a legal point of view, this murder has signs of a war crime.