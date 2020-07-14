Facts

15:08 14.07.2020

Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

1 min read
Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković congratulated Croatia on the completion of its first presidency of the Council of the European Union and separately noted the holding of the Eastern Partnership video meeting during the Croatian presidency.

"I believe that the next Ukraine-EU summit will open a new page in our cooperation. In particular, we hope that Croatia will continue to support Ukraine's European integration aspirations," he said.

Plenković noted strong support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations and progress on the path to reform.

Tags: #eu #croatia #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:43 13.07.2020
Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

16:31 11.07.2020
COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

16:19 11.07.2020
EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

20:32 08.07.2020
We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

18:12 08.07.2020
Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

15:24 08.07.2020
Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

12:03 08.07.2020
Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

11:46 08.07.2020
Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

10:42 06.07.2020
Zelensky promises assistance to veterans in Odesa region

Zelensky promises assistance to veterans in Odesa region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts bill on legalization of gambling business – 248 votes for

Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

Kuleba on Russia requirements to change legislation for Donbas: Ukraine as independent state to pass laws that it considers necessary

Rada extraordinary meeting to be held on Tuesday – Razumkov

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

LATEST

Rada adopts bill on legalization of gambling business – 248 votes for

Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

Kuleba on Russia requirements to change legislation for Donbas: Ukraine as independent state to pass laws that it considers necessary

Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

Rada extraordinary meeting to be held on Tuesday – Razumkov

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR-testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD