Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković congratulated Croatia on the completion of its first presidency of the Council of the European Union and separately noted the holding of the Eastern Partnership video meeting during the Croatian presidency.

"I believe that the next Ukraine-EU summit will open a new page in our cooperation. In particular, we hope that Croatia will continue to support Ukraine's European integration aspirations," he said.

Plenković noted strong support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations and progress on the path to reform.