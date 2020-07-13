Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

There is a certain stabilization of the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Ukraine, as evidenced by a decrease in the number of hospitalizations over the past week.

This was noted by Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov on Monday during a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the presidential press service reported.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported on statistics: over the past 24 hours, 612 infected people were identified and 385 people recovered. Now, there are more than 26,000 active patients in Ukraine. The leaders among the identified infected cases are Lviv (99 people) and Zakarpattia (79 people) regions.

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported on fines of those establishments that do not comply with quarantine restrictions. So, over the last day, the activity of 143 entertainment establishments, in particular night clubs and establishments, has been discontinued. They compiled 102 administrative protocols.