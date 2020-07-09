TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

On Wednesday, July 8, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) the Ukrainian delegation noted the need and willingness, for its part, to ensure citizens' crossing through all entry-exit checkpoints to settle humanitarian issues, but the issue remains unresolved due to the unconstructive position of the other side.

"The Ukrainian delegation's position about the possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region within four months was supported," the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

During the meeting of the TCG, the issue of environmental safety in Donbas was once again raised.