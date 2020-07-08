Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called on the members of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas to ensure full and comprehensive ceasefire regime due to the wildfires in Luhansk region, taking into account the risk of spreading of fire on residential locations due to wind gusts and hot weather.

"I think that during the meeting of the TCG its necessary to consider in detail the issue of establishing a ceasefire regime [in Donbas] as our common task is to prevent fatalities among the peaceful population," he said before another meeting of the TCG in the format of a video conference on Wednesday.

Yermak noted that on the day before a massive wildfire started in Luhansk region near the demarcation line, as a result of which a residential location was damaged and people died.