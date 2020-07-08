Facts

14:49 08.07.2020

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

1 min read
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called on the members of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas to ensure full and comprehensive ceasefire regime due to the wildfires in Luhansk region, taking into account the risk of spreading of fire on residential locations due to wind gusts and hot weather.

"I think that during the meeting of the TCG its necessary to consider in detail the issue of establishing a ceasefire regime [in Donbas] as our common task is to prevent fatalities among the peaceful population," he said before another meeting of the TCG in the format of a video conference on Wednesday.

Yermak noted that on the day before a massive wildfire started in Luhansk region near the demarcation line, as a result of which a residential location was damaged and people died.

Tags: #luhansk_region #yermak #tcg #wildfires
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:03 08.07.2020
Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

11:46 08.07.2020
Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

11:26 08.07.2020
Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

09:56 08.07.2020
Some 27 people, incl. 17 children, hospitalized amid wildfires in Luhansk region, one person dies in hospital – ombudsperson's office

Some 27 people, incl. 17 children, hospitalized amid wildfires in Luhansk region, one person dies in hospital – ombudsperson's office

18:01 07.07.2020
Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

17:14 07.07.2020
Certain rapprochement takes place at negotiations of advisers to Normandy format leaders, but Russia abstains from subscribing to counterparts' position – Reznikov

Certain rapprochement takes place at negotiations of advisers to Normandy format leaders, but Russia abstains from subscribing to counterparts' position – Reznikov

10:15 07.07.2020
Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

09:53 07.07.2020
Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

09:19 07.07.2020
Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

18:45 01.07.2020
Yermak in Washington Post interview: Ukraine could initiate law forbidding publication of secret recordings of officials

Yermak in Washington Post interview: Ukraine could initiate law forbidding publication of secret recordings of officials

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD