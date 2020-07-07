Language law applies only to Ukrainian, not Russian or other languages of minorities – president's rep in Constitutional Court

The law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language does not apply to Russian or other languages of national minorities, a separate law may be adopted to determine the status of these languages, Fyodor Venyslavsky, representative of the president in the Constitutional Court, has said.

On Tuesday during an open hearing on the constitutionality of the provisions of the language law, the president's representative noted the unchanged position of the head of state regarding the Ukrainian language as the only state language.

Venyslavsky said the submission submitted to the Constitutional Court, to some extent, was artificially tied to the language issue, as it exclusively regulates the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

"The subject of legal regulation of this law is not the status of other languages…The Verkhovna Rada should adopt a separate law that will regulate the status of Russian and other languages of national minorities," he said. .

Venyslavsky said the languages of national minorities "were the subject of a completely different legal regulation."

In turn, Olha Sovhyria, Permanent Representative of the Verkhovna Rada to the Constitutional Court, emphasized that when deciding on the constitutionality of the provisions of the language law, one should take into account the conclusion of the Venice Commission, which deals with the inadmissibility of differentiated treatment of minority languages and the provision of privileges to EU languages.

According to the representative of the parliament, when regulating the language issue, one should not be guided by the political context, the European aspirations of Ukraine or the conflict with the Russian Federation.

"I ask the court to pay attention to the conclusion of the Venice Commission," she said.

In addition, she pointed out violations of the procedure for adopting the law, both in terms of preliminary consideration by the relevant committee and in part of non-personal voting in the session hall when the law was adopted.

Sovhyria added that the Verkhovna Rada was ready to provide the court with the necessary documentation.