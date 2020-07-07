Facts

10:15 07.07.2020

Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

1 min read
Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Russia did not give any ultimatums to Ukraine at the meeting of political advisors to the chiefs of Normandy-format member states in Berlin on July 3, while the Ukrainian delegation explained once again that the Ukrainian Constitution could not provide any "special statuses," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"As a witness, I can tell that I personally did not hear or see any ultimatums given over those 11 hours. There was a discussion and questions were asked as to how you plan to fulfill Point 1 of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which pertains to legal aspects of the conflict settlement process and the adoption of a number of legislative acts pledged by Ukraine in 2014," Reznikov said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) talk show aired by the television channel ICTV on Monday evening.

Reznikov noted that only a bill on decentralization amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution could be discussed in the course of the Minsk process.

Tags: #normandy_format #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:53 07.07.2020
Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

09:19 07.07.2020
Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

12:26 04.07.2020
Normandy format summit 'one step' closer after political advisors' meeting – Kyiv

Normandy format summit 'one step' closer after political advisors' meeting – Kyiv

16:42 03.07.2020
Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

14:15 03.07.2020
Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

10:37 26.06.2020
Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

09:54 26.06.2020
Kyiv insists on 'all-for-all' exchange of captives in Donbas

Kyiv insists on 'all-for-all' exchange of captives in Donbas

09:47 26.06.2020
Next TCG meeting in Donbas scheduled for July 8

Next TCG meeting in Donbas scheduled for July 8

10:21 23.06.2020
Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

11:46 12.06.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

LATEST

Language law applies only to Ukrainian, not Russian or other languages of minorities – president's rep in Constitutional Court

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

Ukraine reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health minister

Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD