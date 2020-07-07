Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Russia did not give any ultimatums to Ukraine at the meeting of political advisors to the chiefs of Normandy-format member states in Berlin on July 3, while the Ukrainian delegation explained once again that the Ukrainian Constitution could not provide any "special statuses," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"As a witness, I can tell that I personally did not hear or see any ultimatums given over those 11 hours. There was a discussion and questions were asked as to how you plan to fulfill Point 1 of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which pertains to legal aspects of the conflict settlement process and the adoption of a number of legislative acts pledged by Ukraine in 2014," Reznikov said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) talk show aired by the television channel ICTV on Monday evening.

Reznikov noted that only a bill on decentralization amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution could be discussed in the course of the Minsk process.