Facts

09:13 06.07.2020

Ukraine reports 543 new COVID-19 cases, 327 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine reports 543 new COVID-19 cases, 327 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Monday morning, 543 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine, 327 previously infected people recovered and 13 died from the disease, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 823 new COVID-19 cases on July 5, 914 on July 4, 876 on July 3, 889 on July 2. The all-time high was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

The number of active cases currently stands at 26,078, which is 203 cases more than the day before.

According to the NSDC, Ukraine has detected a total of 49,043 coronavirus cases by Monday morning, including 21,703 recoveries and 1,262 deaths.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lviv (104 cases) and Rivne (82 cases) regions, and the largest number of recoveries were registered in Lviv (75 cases) and Chernivtsi (59) cases.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 06.07.2020
Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

17:43 06.07.2020
Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

16:25 06.07.2020
Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

14:19 06.07.2020
Kyiv registers 59 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 59 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours – Klitschko

11:16 03.07.2020
Ukraine fulfills only one out of seven benchmarks of memo with IMF with deadline before July 2020

Ukraine fulfills only one out of seven benchmarks of memo with IMF with deadline before July 2020

09:36 03.07.2020
Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

15:51 02.07.2020
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

14:38 02.07.2020
Ukraine's president terminates activities of financial service markets regulator

Ukraine's president terminates activities of financial service markets regulator

17:53 01.07.2020
VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

16:34 01.07.2020
Poland resumes flights with Ukraine

Poland resumes flights with Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

Zelensky: deputy premier for industry may appear in Ukraine's govt in a week

Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

Zelensky describes reports on Russia's demand that bill on special status of Donbas be presented by July 6 as unacceptable rhetoric

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

LATEST

Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

Zelensky promises assistance to veterans in Odesa region

Zelensky: deputy premier for industry may appear in Ukraine's govt in a week

Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

Zelensky describes reports on Russia's demand that bill on special status of Donbas be presented by July 6 as unacceptable rhetoric

Normandy format summit 'one step' closer after political advisors' meeting – Kyiv

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD