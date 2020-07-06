Ukraine reports 543 new COVID-19 cases, 327 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Monday morning, 543 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine, 327 previously infected people recovered and 13 died from the disease, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 823 new COVID-19 cases on July 5, 914 on July 4, 876 on July 3, 889 on July 2. The all-time high was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

The number of active cases currently stands at 26,078, which is 203 cases more than the day before.

According to the NSDC, Ukraine has detected a total of 49,043 coronavirus cases by Monday morning, including 21,703 recoveries and 1,262 deaths.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lviv (104 cases) and Rivne (82 cases) regions, and the largest number of recoveries were registered in Lviv (75 cases) and Chernivtsi (59) cases.